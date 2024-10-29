Who will be the next Manchester United manager after Ten Hag?

GARETH SOUTHGATE

The former England boss has put his feet up since he resigned after the Euros final defeat in July and, though he failed to win a trophy, he did what many managers failed to do by reaching showpiece matches with a squad rich in talent.

After England's golden generation faltered in major tournaments, Southgate's young squad erased painful memories and gave the nation hope by going deep in tournaments — including a World Cup semifinal and runners-up spot at the last two Euros.

Though criticised for being too pragmatic at times, Southgate's approach may be what United need after several managers have failed to leave their mark on a team which has no real tactical identity to speak of.

THOMAS FRANK

The Danish coach guided Brentford to the Premier League for the first time in 2021 and has since kept them competitive in the top flight with an attractive style of play and even managed a top-10 finish in the 2022-23 season.

His achievements despite the Bees' financial shortcomings and poor luck with injuries and suspensions have earned praise from managers such as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, who said it was only a “question of time” before Frank managed a big European club.

Frank, however, has said he enjoys the freedom he has at Brentford where his style of management is aligned with the club's leadership and culture so the United project would have to appeal to him if he is to make the switch.

“Things can happen and you can want new inspiration, maybe you find another inspiration at your club and you stay,” Frank told the Sports Agents podcast last week when he was linked with the United job.

“For sure, if I ever got the offer to go to a big club and I decided to go there, it would probably not make my life better. I think we all know that. Maybe it is a challenge you need to try.”