In the 43rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by journalist Velile Mnyandu to also preview the crunch Carling Knockout clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Another topic discussed is the worrying phenomenon of poor handling of traffic and crowd control by authorities outside stadiums, which poses a serious risk to fans.
We also discuss the inconsistency of Chiefs in the league, where they are stuttering out of the starting blocks under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, and the excellent start by early season pacesetters Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | A look at the Bafana squad, Chiefs-Sundowns cup clash
Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Sudan has received mixed reactions, and the Arena Sports Show weighs in.
Top of the public discourse is return of players Mothobi Mvala, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sipho Mbule and Jayden Adams, who were out of the last round of qualifiers for different reasons.
PSL, clubs must sort out traffic and crowd control chaos before something terrible happens
