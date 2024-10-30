Banyana ‘magnificent’ in improved showing against England: Desiree Ellis

“There were a lot of things we didn’t do right against Denmark, who play similar type of football to England, by overloading on the side and switching play due to their aerial ability,” Ellis said.

“The first few minutes [against England] we gave set pieces away and they scored from one of those. For the second goal, we always speak of winning the second and the third ball and we didn’t do that.

“But we rectified those things by bringing in players who we thought would make the difference. We had really good chances in the first half and also after the break and if you look at it, we also had chances from open play.

“We are always looking for improved performances in all areas and today we had that improved performance. Defensively we were well organised, players put their bodies on the line, we had good chances and had we taken those we might be talking a different story, but those are areas we still need to work on.”

The friendly pitted the African and European champions against each other. Ellis said South Africa would have liked to have won but the important thing in the matches on the European tour was preparation towards Banyana's defence of their title ate next year's Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).