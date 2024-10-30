Cosafa members back Motsepe for second term as Caf president

Five football associations in the Cosafa region have endorsed Patrice Motsepe for a second term as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

This is after South African billionaire and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe last week announced he will avail himself to run for re-election in the Caf Congress in March next year.

Caf has no limits in terms of how many terms a president can serve, but Fifa, since 2017, has introduced a three-term limit.

Led by Safa president Danny Jordaan in a press conference held at Safa House on Wednesday, presidents of the Zambia FA (Andrew Kamanga), Eswatini FA (Peter Simelane), Botswana FA (Tariq Babitseng) and Malawi FA (Fleetwood Haiya), confirmed they are backing Motsepe for a second term.

There are 14 members in Cosafa and Jordaan said “most of them" are backing Motsepe while he also believes over 40 of the Caf's 54 associations will endorse the president, whose first term started in 2021.