Late lightning Shabalala brace rescues dramatic draw for Chiefs against Magesi
Amakhosi coach Nabi relieved to escape a third successive league defeat that could have ratcheted up the pressure on new technical staff
Magesi FC, with the help of the inefficiencies for 76 minutes of Kaizer Chiefs, had done all they could to earn a second famous victory over Soweto giants in under two weeks, but Mduduzi Shabalala had other ideas.
The skilful attacker's late brace out of nowhere rescued a 2-2 Betway Premiership draw for Amakhosi at Peter Mokaba Stadium and denied Magesi another shock win after their 3-2 upset of Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout last 16 two weekends ago.
Wonderboy Makhubu put coach Clinton Larsen's top flight rookies ahead in the sixth minute. It appeared it would to be one of those games where Chiefs dominated and created chance after chance but could not take them, resulting in a second strike the other way that killed the game — one that came from Edmore Chirambadare in the 72nd.
But what at that stage seemed a certain defeat for Amakhosi was turned on its head when finally their chance-creation paid off, some of the substitutes playing a role in the set-ups, as Shabalala produced two goals in two minutes in the 77th and 78th.
Mduduzi Shabalala 💥💥
Two goals in two minutes - the final minutes are going to be good 🍿

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi would have taken a mixture of relief at escaping a third successive league defeat that would have ratcheted up the pressure on the new technical staff and pleasure at the fight his team showed to come back into the game. He also saw plenty further evidence Amakhosi have a lot of work to do.
The first-half statistics told a tale. Chiefs had nine shots and six on target. Magesi had a shot, it was on target and it was a goal.
Amakhosi dominated the opening 45 minutes, though when they did clear-cut chances Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze stood in the way.
Amakhosi, though, were not as convincing in attack as they would have hoped to be, especially against such an experienced top flight team, though admittedly one that has also shown tremendous signs of pluck in recent weeks.
Magesi got the early opener to put Chiefs under pressure when a back-heel from Deolin Mekoa on the right saw the ball at the feet of John Mokone to whip in a cross that found Makhubu between two defenders to head past Ntwari.
What is it with Magesi and scoring against the Soweto giants? 🤔🤩

Shabalala, twice, and Mfundo Vilakazi forced saves from Chipezeze. Vilakazi drove over the bar and Njabulo Blom also forced a stop.
Early in the second half Chirambadare's cross-cum-swerving-shot from the right had to be palmed over by Fiacre Ntwari.
Right-back Reeve Frosler's cross found opposite full-back Bradley Cross through alone having beaten offside, but somehow he directed his header past the right upright.
Magesi's tight defence mostly limited Chiefs to shots from range, efforts from substitutes Samkelo Zwane and Gaston Sirino going wide.
There seemed issues with Chiefs' defensive set-up at the free-kick as Chirambadare added the second. The Zimbabwean former Amakhosi forward's curling strike found a gap through the three-man wall and Ntwari had to stretch for the save, getting a touch but ultimately fumbling into his net.
The game seemed over for Amakhosi, but Shabalala's lightning strikes moments apart turned the game on its head.
Sirino showed skill on the left edge of the box then snuck a pass in for the run of Shabalala, who swept past Chipezeze.
A chip from midfield landed on substitute Ahsley du Preez whose volley was pushed onto his post by Chipezeze. The rebound, via a miscued clearance, fell to Shabalala to volley the equaliser and lift the roof of the stadium.