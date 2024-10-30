Soccer

Man United target Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break — reports

Portuguese club have agreed to release the coach before the 30-day notice period in his contract but not immediately

30 October 2024 - 19:22 By Fernando Kallas
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim before their Taca da Liga match against Nacional at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Pedro Nunes

Ruben Amorim will stay in charge of Sporting for the next three games before November's international break in less than two weeks when he would finally be set to become the next manager of Manchester United, Portuguese media said on Wednesday.

After Sporting said the Premier League side were prepared to pay his €10m release clause, reports added the Portuguese club have agreed to release the coach before the 30-day notice period in his contract but not immediately.

“I have nothing to say now, we're analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise,” Amorim told a press conference on Tuesday after what many thought would be his last game when Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarterfinal.

“There's nothing to talk about. There's the club statement, everyone knows about it. It was said by the club. For the rest, we don't know the exact details. We'll see.

“I can't promise anything. What I do know is that I'll be at training tomorrow and I'll be preparing for the league game with Estrela da Amadora on Friday.”

Sporting face Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday and Braga in the league on November 10, which could be Amorim's final game in Portugal.

Van Nistelrooy honoured to be Man United interim boss, Amorim says no deal in place

After Ten Hag sacking, United have told Sporting they are prepared to pay the €10m release clause for Amorim.
Sport
5 hours ago

United's move for the 39-year-old coach came after the team sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag on Monday with the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings.

The English side's former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken interim charge ahead of their League Cup clash against Leicester City later on Wednesday.

United then face Chelsea in the league at Old Trafford on Sunday. Next week they take on PAOK in the Europa League and Ipswich Town in the Premier League before the international break. 

Reuters

