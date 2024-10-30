Man United target Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break — reports

Ruben Amorim will stay in charge of Sporting for the next three games before November's international break in less than two weeks when he would finally be set to become the next manager of Manchester United, Portuguese media said on Wednesday.

After Sporting said the Premier League side were prepared to pay his €10m release clause, reports added the Portuguese club have agreed to release the coach before the 30-day notice period in his contract but not immediately.

“I have nothing to say now, we're analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise,” Amorim told a press conference on Tuesday after what many thought would be his last game when Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarterfinal.