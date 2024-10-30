Shalulile bags brace as Sundowns bounce back in style against City

Peter Shalulile scored a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns reduced the gap at the top of the Betway Premiership from leaders Orlando Pirates to three points with a 3-0 win over Cape Town City at Loftus on Wednesday.

The Brazilians, who were stunned 1-0 by Polokwane City at the weekend, returned to winning ways through Shalulile's two goals and another by Lucas Ribeiro as they piled more misery on City.

Sundowns have accumulated 15 points and, three behind Pirates who beat TS Galaxy on Tuesday to establish themselves as early-season pacesetters.

With six rounds of matches completed, Pirates, Sundowns and third-placed Polokwane City, who beat Royal AM 1-0 on Wednesday, have established themselves as the teams to beat at top of the standings.