Shalulile bags brace as Sundowns bounce back in style against City
The Brazilians, who were stunned 1-0 by Polokwane City at the weekend, returned to winning ways
Peter Shalulile scored a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns reduced the gap at the top of the Betway Premiership from leaders Orlando Pirates to three points with a 3-0 win over Cape Town City at Loftus on Wednesday.
The Brazilians, who were stunned 1-0 by Polokwane City at the weekend, returned to winning ways through Shalulile's two goals and another by Lucas Ribeiro as they piled more misery on City.
Sundowns have accumulated 15 points and, three behind Pirates who beat TS Galaxy on Tuesday to establish themselves as early-season pacesetters.
With six rounds of matches completed, Pirates, Sundowns and third-placed Polokwane City, who beat Royal AM 1-0 on Wednesday, have established themselves as the teams to beat at top of the standings.
Now that the three valuable home points have been secured, Sundowns turn their attention to the crunch Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, which is expected to be sold out by Friday.
City, who have dropped to 13th spot on the log, and their coach Eric Tinkler are also back in action against Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout on Saturday and then they have a few weeks break in the league as they return to league action only at the end of next month.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi made a number of changes, with players like goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams returning to the starting line-up after he attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Tuesday.
Tinkler went with his tried and tested combination of Darren Keet between the sticks, Luyolo Slatsha, Lorenzo Gordinho and Keanu Cupido in central defence, Fortune Makaringe, Moegamad Domingo in the midfield and Prins Tjiueza led the attack.
Sundowns opened the scoring through Shalulile, who rifled a thunderous shot past Keet in the 16th minute after he received a defence-splitting pass from Ribeiro.
Sundowns increased their lead in the 37th when Ribeiro turned finisher with a well-taken close range left-footed shot that gave Keet no chance after a cross from Khuliso Mudau.
The Brazilians secured the match with a delightful team goal that included at least three players who demolished a City defence that was found wanting after the Citizens lost the ball in midfield.
A City player was dispossessed and Sundowns turned the ball over with Neo Maema initiating an attack before he delivered a pinpoint cross to Iqraam Rayners who laid the ball to Shalulile to register his brace.