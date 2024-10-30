Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm) are selling like hot cakes.
Organisers are expecting the full-house signs to go up before the end of the week for a potentially explosive clash in Nasrec where Amakhosi, who have blown hot and cold in the Betway Premiership, host the Brazilians at the 2010 World Cup final venue.
By Wednesday morning, just more than 54,000 tickets, including hospitality and complimentary, had been sold, according to Stadium Management South Africa CEO Bertie Grobbelaar.
He said the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has made 87,300 tickets available for the crunch match, with 79,000 for general access, which means there are fewer than 25,000 remaining.
“This is a huge match on the PSL football calendar and it is encouraging that ticket sales are moving at a good pace, but we again encourage football fans to arrive early at the stadium to avoid traffic congestion,” Grobbelaar said.
Tickets for crunch Chiefs vs Sundowns Carling clash selling fast
Organisers expect a sell-out before the end of the week for the potentially explosive quarterfinal clash at FNB Stadium
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm) are selling like hot cakes.
Organisers are expecting the full-house signs to go up before the end of the week for a potentially explosive clash in Nasrec where Amakhosi, who have blown hot and cold in the Betway Premiership, host the Brazilians at the 2010 World Cup final venue.
By Wednesday morning, just more than 54,000 tickets, including hospitality and complimentary, had been sold, according to Stadium Management South Africa CEO Bertie Grobbelaar.
He said the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has made 87,300 tickets available for the crunch match, with 79,000 for general access, which means there are fewer than 25,000 remaining.
“This is a huge match on the PSL football calendar and it is encouraging that ticket sales are moving at a good pace, but we again encourage football fans to arrive early at the stadium to avoid traffic congestion,” Grobbelaar said.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | A look at the Bafana squad, Chiefs-Sundowns cup clash
Saturday's cup clash is a rematch of an exciting Premiership clash in front of a capacity crowd at FNB Stadium on September 28 where Downs beat Chiefs 2-1.
In recent matches poor traffic and crowd control has been in the spotlight for PSL matches, with a number of incidents that have left football fans unhappy about access to stadiums.
There was traffic chaos outside Orlando Stadium on Friday, where football fans were stuck for hours in gridlock and many ticket-holders missed the league match where Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-1.
There was more drama the next day at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where the Premiership match in which SuperSport United beat Chiefs 1-0 was delayed for 30 minutes due to fans being stuck in traffic congestion.
Traffic in Polokwane was made worse by a well-attended gospel music festival taking place at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium next door to the match venue at the same time.
READ MORE:
Surpassing ‘Itu’ — Ronwen Williams is a giant of SA football: how he got there
PSL, clubs must sort out traffic and crowd control chaos before something terrible happens
‘A massive three points for us’: Riveiro as Pirates notch sixth straight win
Mbatha, Mofokeng goals seal sixth win in a row for Pirates against Galaxy
No Yashin Trophy for Ronwen Williams as it goes to Villa’s Martinez
Banyana ‘magnificent’ in improved showing against England: Desiree Ellis
Banyana beef up from Denmark drubbing with fighting loss to England
Sage Stephens among non-regulars named in Bafana prelim squad for Afcon qualifiers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos