Banyana B claim Cosafa final berth with penalties win against Moz
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana came from a goal down to qualify for the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship, beating Mozambique 4-1 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time at Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The developmental Banyana B side will face Zambia in the final at the same venue in Kwazakhele on Saturday (3pm).
The win saw coach Maude Khumalo’s developmental side keep their hopes of regaining the title alive.
South Africa are record seven-time winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship, but last won the competition in 2020.
In 2023, the side failed to get past the group stages after losing 4-3 to Malawi in the last group fixture.
Mozambique dominated the first 30 minutes on Thursday, giving Banyana little space to play. The first goal attempt came 11 minutes into the game with Albertina Pondja’s strike going wide.
Mozambique kept the pressure on Banyana in an attempt to get an early goal. Cidalia Cuta came close when she slid through SA’s defence and sprinted towards goal to find herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Jessica Williams, but her shot went straight into the keeper’s hands.
