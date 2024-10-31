Soccer

Banyana B claim Cosafa final berth with penalties win against Moz

31 October 2024 - 18:41 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni at Wolfson Stadium
Banyana coach Maude Khumalo hugs goalkeeper Jessica Williams after they beat Mozambique in the Cosafa Women's Championship semifinal at the Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha.on Thursday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana came from a goal down to qualify for the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship, beating Mozambique 4-1 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time at Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday. 

The developmental Banyana B side will face Zambia in the final at the same venue in Kwazakhele on Saturday (3pm).

The win saw coach Maude Khumalo’s developmental side keep their hopes of regaining the title alive.

South Africa are record seven-time winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship, but last won the competition in 2020.

In 2023, the side failed to get past the group stages after losing 4-3 to Malawi in the last group fixture.

Mozambique dominated the first 30 minutes on Thursday, giving Banyana little space to play. The first goal attempt came 11 minutes into the game with Albertina Pondja’s strike going wide.

Mozambique kept the pressure on Banyana in an attempt to get an early goal. Cidalia Cuta came close when she slid through SA’s defence and sprinted towards goal to find herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Jessica Williams, but her shot went straight into the keeper’s hands.

Os Mambas finally found the back of the net in the 33rd minute after a miscommunication between Banyana’s defenders which presented an open goalmouth for Celia Miguel to score.

South Africa got their equaliser just before half time after Shannon Macomo was fouled inside the box and they were awarded a penalty after a lengthy consultation with the VAR officials.

Tsogofatso Motlogelwa made no mistake with the spot-kick.

Banyana tried their best to secure a winner, but Mozambique were resolute. The Mambas were never really in the shoot-out and the home side were clinical.

The first semifinal saw Zambia beat defending champions Malawi 2-0.

HeraldLIVE

