‘I prefer to chase,’ Sundowns coach Mngqithi fires first salvo in mind games with Pirates

“I know it will help us and Orlando Pirates, who are also in the Champions League. When we play tough matches every week locally, that has a bigger advantage in getting us sharper.
“I have always said this, that because in the league we don’t play against teams that put stress on our last line, we will go to the Champions League not knowing how strong we are defensively.
“That is because almost everybody else is giving us a lot of respect, they are sitting and never really challenging us. When you see most of the wingers we play against, it is encouraging.
“I look at City where they will use a fullback, a No 8 or winger [to push out wide] and that is what you get in the Champions League. In the Champions League, they use mainly wing play to put the ball into the box and you want to be challenged like that locally to be able to match the level in the Champions League.
“For me, this is very good for all of us and as to what is going to happen in the end, that is going to take care of itself.”
Sundowns face Kaizer Chiefs in a huge Carling quarterfinal clash at what should be a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has unleashed the first salvo in mind games with log leaders Orlando Pirates by declaring he prefers to chase in the league title marathon.
For the past seven seasons, where Sundowns lifted all those league championships, they mostly set the pace from the start of the campaign but early signs indicate things might be different this campaign.
Pirates have started the 2024-25 Betway Premiership like a house on fire with five successive wins but Sundowns are hot on their heels with five wins out of six and narrowed the gap to three points by beating Cape Town City 3-0 at Loftus on Wednesday night.
Mngqithi says that is the way he likes it.
“Personally, I prefer to chase because you always have a target,” Downs' coach said.
“We have been that target for far too long and when you are there [at the top], you must never slip up. So it will be better to chase.”
It is not only about Pirates and Sundowns at the top of the log. Upstarts Polokwane City — who ended eighth and were promoted back to the top flight last season — have got out of the starting blocks impressively as they occupy third spot with 13 points from five matches.
There are also Sekhukhune United and Chippa United who are placed fourth and fifth respectively with 10 points. Stellenbosch FC, who finished third last season and have reached two cup finals in two seasons, winning last campaign's Carling Knockout, are nestled in sixth place.
Downs cantered to their sixth and seventh Premiership titles by 16 and 23 points over runners-up Pirates. Mngqithi said it is good to see teams putting up a fight this campaign.
“To be honest, in the first five to six matches of the season it is always close to what is happening now. I have seen Golden Arrows at number one, I have seen different things in the first 10 matches in the PSL.
“It is going to be interesting to see how this season is going to pan out, but one thing I can guarantee you is that it is impressive to see so many teams putting up a good fight. It is impressive what is happening at Polokwane City, at Stellenbosch and at Magesi.”
Mngqithi said if more teams are competitive in the league, it will help Sundowns against tougher opposition in the Champions League.
“When you see so many teams competitive against the big teams, that is a plus for our preparations for the Champions League. We want to play a tough match every week so that we are always on a good level for the Champions League.
“It is impressive to see so many teams performing the way they are and honestly, I applaud the work coaches at clubs are doing to try to push to make life difficult for everybody else in the league.
Sundowns face Kaizer Chiefs in a huge Carling quarterfinal clash at what should be a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
