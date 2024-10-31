Mohafe has done the hard yards at City and helped the team gain promotion back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and is happy to go about this business with no fanfare.
“That one [perceived lack of respect for his work] I care less about it because I think the work I am doing here at the club with the support of the technical team and management speaks volumes for us as a team.
“I don’t care who says what about me, I am working here at Polokwane City and I am surrounded by good coaches. It is not about me but the whole technical team.”
City followed up their win over Sundowns with three more points against Royal AM on Wednesday to solidify their third spot on the standings with 13 points from six matches as result of four wins, one loss and a draw.
Mohafe’s efforts are not going unnoticed and Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is a huge admirer.
“I have known this boy for more than 10 years now and I told him he will become one of the best coaches in this country. The first time I saw him, I think we were playing a preseason friendly match against them and I was listening to him when he was talking to his team on the bench.
‘It’s not about me’: Polokwane coach Phuti Mohafe refuses individual glory as good start to season continues
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Even in the moment of possibly his career highlight thus far, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe did not allow blood to rush to his head.
Mohafe had just overseen City’s stunning 1-0 win over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium but he refused to boast or take the individual glory.
City's shock victory handed the Brazilians their first loss of the campaign and saw them lose ground to log leaders Orlando Pirates who have since increased their lead to six points with Tuesday’s win over TS Galaxy.
“It is not only about me, it’s about the whole technical team and supporting staff and how we do things in the team, he said.
“When you look at it, we allow ourselves to grow and for us to grow is to keep a good relationship among ourselves.”
Mohafe has done the hard yards at City and helped the team gain promotion back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and is happy to go about this business with no fanfare.
“That one [perceived lack of respect for his work] I care less about it because I think the work I am doing here at the club with the support of the technical team and management speaks volumes for us as a team.
“I don’t care who says what about me, I am working here at Polokwane City and I am surrounded by good coaches. It is not about me but the whole technical team.”
City followed up their win over Sundowns with three more points against Royal AM on Wednesday to solidify their third spot on the standings with 13 points from six matches as result of four wins, one loss and a draw.
Mohafe’s efforts are not going unnoticed and Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is a huge admirer.
“I have known this boy for more than 10 years now and I told him he will become one of the best coaches in this country. The first time I saw him, I think we were playing a preseason friendly match against them and I was listening to him when he was talking to his team on the bench.
“I heard that this boy has got attention to detail, he’s got a lot to give to South African football and from that time until now our relationship has always been very good. He is one boy that I am very optimistic will make it because he understands and loves the game and he’s got attention to detail.”
Mngqithi said under his guidance City have shown themselves to be prudent in the transfer market.
“Honestly speaking, if you look at this team and I don’t know who recruits players for them, but you will see they have a lot of very good players and they must be given credit.
“I was speaking to someone far away from this match, and said one of the teams that has recruited very well is Polokwane City and I do think they are a team that is going to be a big threat.
“You will always be concerned on how they will go but I always knew they will be a threat because the team they have is strong and they have a good coach who I respect a lot and we are very close.”
READ MORE:
Tickets for crunch Chiefs vs Sundowns Carling clash selling fast
Shalulile bags brace as Sundowns bounce back in style against City
Banyana B determined to wrest back Cosafa champs crown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos