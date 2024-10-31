Soccer

Man City in trouble, left with 13 players as injury list grows, says Guardiola

Two more injuries in League Cup defeat against Spurs mean City have left Citizens in a desperate position

31 October 2024 - 12:10 By Aadi Nair
Manchester City's Savinho reacts is a stretcher after sustaining an injury in their Carabao Cup last 16 match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Manchester City winger Savinho and defender Manuel Akanji joined the club's lengthy injury list after Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and manager Pep Guardiola said he has been left with 13 available players in his squad.

Savinho was taken off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with an apparent ankle injury, while Akanji did not start the match due to a muscular issue during the warm-up.

City are already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker while Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish have also missed recent games.

“We have 13 players [available] so we are in real difficulty. The guys who played, most of them finished with problems and we'll see how they recover,” Guardiola said.

“I think we are in trouble, because in nine years we've never been in the situation with so many injuries.

“Hopefully he [Savinho] is not in danger but we will see. Akanji yesterday — I didn't know it — in the last action felt something in the muscular part of his body and today in the warm-up he didn't feel good.”

City lead the Premier League by one point from Liverpool and next travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Reuters

