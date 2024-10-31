Man City in trouble, left with 13 players as injury list grows, says Guardiola

Manchester City winger Savinho and defender Manuel Akanji joined the club's lengthy injury list after Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and manager Pep Guardiola said he has been left with 13 available players in his squad.

Savinho was taken off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with an apparent ankle injury, while Akanji did not start the match due to a muscular issue during the warm-up.

City are already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker while Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish have also missed recent games.