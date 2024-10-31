Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Man United after permanent boss named

Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said he would like to remain part of the club's restructured management team once a permanent replacement for Erik ten Hag is appointed.

The former United striker got his team off to a victorious start in the post-Ten Hag era with an entertaining 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“I came in as an assistant to help the club and now in this role I'm helping as long as I'm needed and in the future in any capacity,” Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

“I'm here to help, I'm here to serve, I'm here to give my everything for the club in any capacity, with so many people around me that want the best for the club and that will never change,” the former United and Netherlands striker added.

Two days after Ten Hag was sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, Van Nistelrooy's first match in charge was memorable with captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro scoring two goals apiece, including a brilliant 25-yard strike from Casemiro that had a Van Nistelrooy vigorously pumping his fists in celebration.