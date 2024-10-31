Soccer

Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Man United after permanent boss named

31 October 2024 - 15:07 By Lori Ewing
Manchester United interim head coach of Ruud van Nistelrooy reacts at the end of their Carabao Cup fourth round match against Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday night.
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said he would like to remain part of the club's restructured management team once a permanent replacement for Erik ten Hag is appointed.

The former United striker got his team off to a victorious start in the post-Ten Hag era with an entertaining 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“I came in as an assistant to help the club and now in this role I'm helping as long as I'm needed and in the future in any capacity,” Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

“I'm here to help, I'm here to serve, I'm here to give my everything for the club in any capacity, with so many people around me that want the best for the club and that will never change,” the former United and Netherlands striker added.

Two days after Ten Hag was sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, Van Nistelrooy's first match in charge was memorable with captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro scoring two goals apiece, including a brilliant 25-yard strike from Casemiro that had a Van Nistelrooy vigorously pumping his fists in celebration.

“When you see these moments and you can share them with the players on the pitch and the crowd, it releases good feelings, and that's what you saw I think,” the interim boss said.

He was pleased for the Brazilian midfielder who was the subject of scathing criticism after a 3-0 home loss to Liverpool this season that saw him substituted at halftime.

“I was delighted for Casemiro, the way he's been training and helping the team and the club, he's such an example, also to see the crowd's reaction, they also know what he's about,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“Of course, going through difficult moments, the Liverpool game, a lot of criticism, it's so hard, it's not fair, he didn't deserve that, if you see him train and prepare for games, he's an example for us, and that was part of my celebration also.”

Man United target Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break — reports

Portuguese club have agreed to release the coach before the 30-day notice period in his contract but not immediately.
Sport
21 hours ago

While the Old Trafford crowd sang Van Nistelrooy's name after the final whistle, the Dutchman said it had been a difficult time since compatriot Ten Hag's sacking.

“The days leading up to this were with mixed feelings, sad to see Erik go, he was the one who got me here, and in our first conversation the passion he showed for the club, that's where we got connected, and it was sad to see him leave,” he said.

Though United are expected to appoint Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim as their new manager, media reports said the Portuguese will remain with his club until after the next international break.

That means Van Nistelrooy will be in charge on Sunday when United resume their Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

United will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarterfinals. 

Reuters

