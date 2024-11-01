Soccer

FNB Stadium sold-out for blockbuster Carling quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns

01 November 2024 - 09:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Tickets for the Carling Knockout quarterfinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have sold out.
Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday have sold out. 

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the sellout on Friday morning where they also revealed gates will open at 3pm in a move to try to woo supporters to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion.

The two teams meet on the back of contrasting midweek league results where Amakhosi needed a late brace from Mduduzi Shabalala to salvage a draw with rookies Magesi in Polokwane. 

