More than 94,000 sports fans will make their way to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday to watch the Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Friday morning tickets for the match are sold out, and there are concerns about safety and traffic problems.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department, PSL and Stadium Management SA said gates will open at 3pm, but pleaded with supporters to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion.
POLL | With tickets for clash between Sundowns and Chiefs sold out, are you worried about safety and traffic?
