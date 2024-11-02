Soccer

Arsenal's Arteta looking forward to clash with intense Newcastle

02 November 2024 - 07:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Image: Molly Darlington

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was looking forward to Saturday's Premier League match at Newcastle United but stressed he had moved on from the off-field controversies that marred previous meetings between the sides.

Arteta found himself in hot water after two of his last four league matches against Newcastle, beginning with a goalless draw in the 2022-23 season after which he was criticised for his behaviour on the touchline.

The Spaniard was then charged with misconduct last term after slamming the match officials following a controversial goal in a 1-0 defeat by Eddie Howe's side.

"On the touchline, I haven't got to the point I go into meditating mode. Maybe I should. When they change the rules about certain behaviours we need to adapt and that's what I've tried to do," said Arteta.

"I don't want to miss any games. I can't promise that if we score a goal I won't jump up and down on the touchline. So far it has worked."

Manchester United appoint Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach

Manchester United have named Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Friday, hoping one of ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Asked about his comments regarding the officials, Arteta said: "That's part of the past and the situation that happened that you learn from, you take a lot of positives as well. We've moved on ... They're (officials) certainly trying their best."

Arsenal, who are in third place with 18 points from nine matches, will hope to keep up their title challenge with a win at 12th-placed Newcastle, but Arteta insisted the Tyneside outfit are much better than their league position indicates.

"They are a fantastic team, really well coached. They are super intense, great stadium to play in. Looking forward to it," he told reporters.

Arsenal will be without the injured Riccardo Calafiori, while fellow defenders Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are doubts.

Arteta added that Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury, will also be missing against Newcastle but is closing in on a return.

Man City in trouble, left with 13 players as injury list grows, says Guardiola

Two more injuries in League Cup defeat against Spurs mean City have left Citizens in a desperate position.
Sport
1 day ago

"Now is the stage he's going to start to do certain work with us. Let's see how he deals with pain, is his movement natural enough. He's physically at the level that requires him to compete," Arteta said.

"With the work rate and hours he's put in I'd be surprised if the moment he starts training with us we don't say, 'he looks ready'. Hopefully soon."

The Spaniard also paid tribute to the victims of the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain in which at least 158 people have been killed, adding: "I want to send our thoughts, support and sympathy."

Van Nistelrooy honoured to be Man United interim boss, Amorim says no deal in place

After Ten Hag sacking, United have told Sporting they are prepared to pay the €10m release clause for Amorim.
Sport
2 days ago

Vinicius believes fighting racism led to Ballon d’Or defeat

Real Madrid cancelled their plans to attend the ceremony in Paris, boycotting it in anticipation of the Brazilian not winning the men's award.
Sport
3 days ago

Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or

First-time winner was instrumental in helping City win an unprecedented fourth successive EPL trophy last season.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Phillip Ndou no match for Floyd Mayweather Sport
  2. POLL | With tickets for clash between Sundowns and Chiefs sold out, are you ... Soccer
  3. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Man United after permanent boss named Soccer
  4. Stats and rankings mean little to Kagiso Rabada if Proteas don't win Cricket
  5. Manchester United appoint Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...