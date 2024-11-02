Arsenal's Arteta looking forward to clash with intense Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was looking forward to Saturday's Premier League match at Newcastle United but stressed he had moved on from the off-field controversies that marred previous meetings between the sides.

Arteta found himself in hot water after two of his last four league matches against Newcastle, beginning with a goalless draw in the 2022-23 season after which he was criticised for his behaviour on the touchline.

The Spaniard was then charged with misconduct last term after slamming the match officials following a controversial goal in a 1-0 defeat by Eddie Howe's side.

"On the touchline, I haven't got to the point I go into meditating mode. Maybe I should. When they change the rules about certain behaviours we need to adapt and that's what I've tried to do," said Arteta.

"I don't want to miss any games. I can't promise that if we score a goal I won't jump up and down on the touchline. So far it has worked."