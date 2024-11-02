Soccer

Bafana to host South Sudan in final Afcon qualifier in Cape Town

02 November 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Teboho Mokoena will possibly be part of the Bafana Bafana team to take on South Sudan in Cape Town.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will return to Cape Town for the first time in nine years for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against South Sudan on November 19. 

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan confirmed on Friday the last game of the qualifiers will be played at the Cape Town Stadium with the kickoff set for 6pm. 

The South African senior men’s national team are returning to the Mother City for the first time since beating Angola in an international friendly match in 2015. 

“Yes, the game will be played at Cape Town Stadium and we appeal to the fans to come out in numbers to provide a festive atmosphere for the team in this final Group K match,” said Jordaan.

“A good crowd would be the perfect reward for a team that has withstood a tough qualifying campaign plagued by injuries to several key payers. It would also be the perfect tribute to those players,” added Jordaan.

Bafana currently occupy second spot in Group K with eight points, just two behind group leaders Uganda (10 points).

The 2025 Afcon qualifiers resume this month when they travel to Uganda to face the East Africans at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala 15 November 2024 and then they return home to host South Sudan in Cape Town. 

Coach Hugo Broos named a 38-player preliminary squad a few days ago and is expected to announce the final 23 for the two games in the coming days.

