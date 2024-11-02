Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 to deliver Gunners a blow in title race

Alexander Isak's early headed goal lifted Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday at St. James' Park, as Eddie Howe's men delivered a blow to Arsenal's title chase with their first win in six Premier League outings.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners remained provisionally third in the standings on 18 points, with the two teams above them -- Manchester City and Liverpool -- playing later on Saturday. Newcastle climbed to eighth on 15 points.

Isak netted his third league goal of the season in the 12th minute after Newcastle worked the ball out wide to Anthony Gordon who then whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right that the 25-year-old Swede, who sneaked in between defenders Gabriel and William Saliba, leapt to head into the far corner past David Raya.

"That was massive," Isak told TNT Sports. "A big game against a big team, I think it means a lot, a bit of a statement to us and to the fans that we can win this game."

"(Heading) is not my strongest quality," he added. "It feels good to score."

The Magpies, who beat Arsenal by the same score last season at St. James' Park, did well to keep the visitors off the scoresheet, swarming them every time they got near the penalty area.

Declan Rice headed a cross just wide of the net in injury time in Arsenal's best chance of the day, and then held his head in his hands in frustration.

Arteta's side squandered a handful of chances, including Bukayo Saka's header that he sent just wide of the net from Kai Havertz's cross.

Lewis Hall also got in the way of a chance for Mikel Merino who volleyed the ball towards goal in a crowded six-yard box.

But Arsenal, who have won just two of their last six league matches, generated very little otherwise against a Newcastle side riding the momentum of a spirited 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea three nights earlier.