Strong line-ups from Chiefs and Sundowns for crunch Carling Knockout clash at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Manqoba Mngqithi announced well-balanced teams for their hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Nabi showed faith in goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who had cover from Inácio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley in the heart of the defence with Reeve Frosler and Bradley Cross operating on the side.

Nabi sprang a surprise in central midfield with Njabulo Blomm who has not played much, joining Samkelo Zwane and the creative spark is expected from Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba while Ranga Chivaviro leads the attack.

Mngqithi also went with his best possible squad where Ronwen Williams kept his place between the poles and he had Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala ahead of him in the centre of the defence with Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba on the side.