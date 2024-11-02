Sundowns thrash bewildered and error strewn Chiefs to advance to Carling Knockout semifinal

As the clock ticked towards the half-time break, a Kaizer Chiefs supporter appeared on the big screen shaking his head in bewilderment and that pretty much summed it up.

Sundowns were in complete control of this Carling Knockout quarterfinal that was marred by pitch invasions by Chiefs supporters who seriously threatened the safety of players and referee Luxolo Badi.

The poor supporter could not believe that Sundowns were leading 3-0 and there was still about 50 minutes remaining in this match that may attract the attention of PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

Sundowns went on to empathically win 4-0 through a brace by Iqraam Rayners and one each from Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau in front of a packed stadium as they arrived in the semifinal stage in style.

Chiefs are more than likely to be punished by the Premier Soccer League as their supporters threw missiles and ran onto the pitch to express their dissatisfaction with the decisions of Badi.