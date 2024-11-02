Sundowns thrash bewildered and error strewn Chiefs to advance to Carling Knockout semifinal
As the clock ticked towards the half-time break, a Kaizer Chiefs supporter appeared on the big screen shaking his head in bewilderment and that pretty much summed it up.
Sundowns were in complete control of this Carling Knockout quarterfinal that was marred by pitch invasions by Chiefs supporters who seriously threatened the safety of players and referee Luxolo Badi.
The poor supporter could not believe that Sundowns were leading 3-0 and there was still about 50 minutes remaining in this match that may attract the attention of PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.
Sundowns went on to empathically win 4-0 through a brace by Iqraam Rayners and one each from Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau in front of a packed stadium as they arrived in the semifinal stage in style.
Chiefs are more than likely to be punished by the Premier Soccer League as their supporters threw missiles and ran onto the pitch to express their dissatisfaction with the decisions of Badi.
With this win, Sundowns have scored 11 goals in their last three visits to FNB Stadium this year and this is going to pile more pressure on coach Nasreddine Nabi and his players.
This match was another illustration of the gulf in quality between the two sides as Sundowns played this match without influential players Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee and Tashreeq Matthews who are injured.
This also means Chiefs have not won in their last three matches in all competitions and their hunt for silverware continues as they have not won a major trophy in more than nine years.
Playing in front of a raucous crowd, Sundowns nearly opened the scoring after six minutes when Rayners’ snap shot bounced off the upright for safety after they launched an attack.
Sundowns opened the scoring after 14 minutes when Rayners sneaked the ball past Fiacre Ntwari from the penalty spot after referee Badi judged Njabulo Blom to have hacked Lucas Ribeiro in the box.
Though it was Blom who committed the foul on Ribeiro for the spot kick, it must be pointed out that he was desperately trying to cover up a mistake by Samkelo Zwane who lost the ball in the midfield.
Around the 20th minute mark, attention shifted from the match when two fans stormed to the field and that was coupled with Chiefs fans throwing missiles to the pitch to complain about Badi’s officiating.
When the match resumed, Sundowns increased their lead after 22 minutes when Rayners beat two defenders before unleashing a powerful shot that went past the outstretched hands of Ntwari.
It could have been worse for Chiefs on the half hour mark when Shalulile was released by Rayners inside the box but his shot was saved by well-positioned Ntwari.
Moments later, Ntwari went down allowing Nabi to talk to his players and while that meeting was happening, more Chiefs fans ran onto the field and this time it was more serious this time as they ran towards Badi.
Shalulile increased their lead after 40 minutes when he connected with a cross from Aubrey Modiba and even the Chiefs fans looked defeated on the stands as they did not throw missiles onto the pitch this time around.
Chiefs’ hopes of getting back into this match suffered a massive blow after 55 minutes when influential defender Inácio Miguel was sent for an early shower for a second booking.
Shortly after he left the field, Sundowns made their numerical advantage count as Khuliso Mudau put the match beyond doubt when he dinked the ball past advancing Ntwari after the defence was caught napping.