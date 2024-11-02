Soccer

Super Salah sends Liverpool top with victory over Brighton

02 November 2024 - 19:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Liverpool's Luis Diaz.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Liverpool's Luis Diaz.
Image: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, a win that moved Arne Slot's team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton started brightly on an Anfield ground where they have a good recent record, taking a deserved lead in the 14th minute after Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu rifled a stunning effort into the far corner.

Liverpool struggled to create any openings of note in the first half but came flying out the traps after the break, dragging themselves level in the 69th minute through Cody Gakpo, before Salah completed the turnaround three minutes later.

With their two main title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, both losing, Liverpool overtook the champions to climb to the summit, six clear of Nottingham Forest in third and seven ahead of Arsenal.

MORE:

Organisers of Chiefs vs Sundowns clash plead with fans to arrive early at FNB Stadium

Organisers of the sold-out Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium are going to implement strict ...
Sport
1 day ago

FNB Stadium sold out for blockbuster Carling quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns

Tickets for the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday have ...
Sport
1 day ago

Soccer star who allegedly fled Thembisa crash scene hands himself over to police

A soccer player who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly accident in Thembisa on Wednesday morning has handed himself in to police.
News
3 days ago

Expect goals as Sundowns take on Chiefs in cup blockbuster: Komphela

In a season where some gems are being scored, Downs thrashed Arrows 5-0 and Chiefs beat SuperSport 4-0 in the previous round.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Phillip Ndou no match for Floyd Mayweather Sport
  2. R5m investment could turn spinning into multibillion-rand industry: McKenzie Sport
  3. Stats and rankings mean little to Kagiso Rabada if Proteas don't win Cricket
  4. Arsenal's Arteta looking forward to clash with intense Newcastle Soccer
  5. All systems go for crunch Carling Knockout quarterfinal between Chiefs and ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Mandla Masango tips Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout ...
Mandla Masango tips Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout ...