WATCH | Mandla Masango tips Chiefs to beat Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarterfinal

02 November 2024 - 10:00 By TImesLIVE
Former Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Mandla Masango believes Amakhosi will be out for revenge when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out Carling Knockout quarterfinal in FNB Stadium on Saturday. 

The last time the two teams met was on September 28 in the Betway Premiership and the 2-1 win for Sundowns dominated the headlines for days due to questionable officiating decisions.

In an interview with TimesLIVE’s Mahlatse Mphahlele on Friday, Masango was adamant Amakhosi’s loss would be a strong motivation for the team to beat Sundowns in front of about 90,000 spectators.

“A good thing about a game of this magnitude is that the coach doesn’t need to motivate you [players]. It is self-motivation. Chiefs are out for revenge. They felt robbed in the league, so this is their opportunity to come and play well and win the game,” he said.

“Gaston Sirino can influence the match for Chiefs. He will most definitely want to score against his former team. Mdu Shabalala is also doing well. I’d like a player like Ashley [du Preez] to be given a chance. You need a player like him when playing against Sundowns.” 

Under coach Nasreddine Nabi's guard, Amakhosi have been on a renewal project to boost their performance and collect trophies after nearly a decade without silverware.

Masango conceded Sundowns would be difficult to beat. “Sundowns has quality players. I think they have the best squad in the league. They can change formations at any given moment. They have a very good squad ready to compete locally as well as internationally. I think Sundowns stands a good chance as well [to win].” 

