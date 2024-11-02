Former Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Mandla Masango believes Amakhosi will be out for revenge when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out Carling Knockout quarterfinal in FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The last time the two teams met was on September 28 in the Betway Premiership and the 2-1 win for Sundowns dominated the headlines for days due to questionable officiating decisions.
In an interview with TimesLIVE’s Mahlatse Mphahlele on Friday, Masango was adamant Amakhosi’s loss would be a strong motivation for the team to beat Sundowns in front of about 90,000 spectators.
“A good thing about a game of this magnitude is that the coach doesn’t need to motivate you [players]. It is self-motivation. Chiefs are out for revenge. They felt robbed in the league, so this is their opportunity to come and play well and win the game,” he said.
WATCH | Mandla Masango tips Chiefs to beat Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarterfinal
Mandla Masango tips Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout. #football #kaizerchiefs #mamelodisundowns #orlandopirates
Former Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Mandla Masango believes Amakhosi will be out for revenge when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out Carling Knockout quarterfinal in FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The last time the two teams met was on September 28 in the Betway Premiership and the 2-1 win for Sundowns dominated the headlines for days due to questionable officiating decisions.
In an interview with TimesLIVE’s Mahlatse Mphahlele on Friday, Masango was adamant Amakhosi’s loss would be a strong motivation for the team to beat Sundowns in front of about 90,000 spectators.
“A good thing about a game of this magnitude is that the coach doesn’t need to motivate you [players]. It is self-motivation. Chiefs are out for revenge. They felt robbed in the league, so this is their opportunity to come and play well and win the game,” he said.
FNB Stadium sold out for blockbuster Carling quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns
“Gaston Sirino can influence the match for Chiefs. He will most definitely want to score against his former team. Mdu Shabalala is also doing well. I’d like a player like Ashley [du Preez] to be given a chance. You need a player like him when playing against Sundowns.”
Under coach Nasreddine Nabi's guard, Amakhosi have been on a renewal project to boost their performance and collect trophies after nearly a decade without silverware.
Masango conceded Sundowns would be difficult to beat. “Sundowns has quality players. I think they have the best squad in the league. They can change formations at any given moment. They have a very good squad ready to compete locally as well as internationally. I think Sundowns stands a good chance as well [to win].”
READ MORE:
Expect goals as Sundowns take on Chiefs in cup blockbuster: Komphela
FNB Stadium sold out for blockbuster Carling quarterfinal between Chiefs and Sundowns
Organisers of Chiefs vs Sundowns clash plead with fans to arrive early at FNB Stadium
Nabi knows Chiefs have far to go, but also that a Carling win can set up his tenure
Late lightning Shabalala brace rescues dramatic draw for Chiefs vs Magesi
Tickets for crunch Chiefs vs Sundowns Carling clash selling fast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos