Soccer

Free State Stadium to host Carling Knockout final

03 November 2024 - 17:25 By SPORT REPORTER
Ashley Cupido of Stellenbosch FC during the Carling Knockout quarterfinal match against Marumo Gallants FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Bloemfontein-based Free State Stadium is set to host the 2024 Carling Knockout final on Saturday, November 23.

This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the semifinals draw at the Dr Molemela Stadium where Marumo Gallants knocked out defending champions Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Gallants, Richards Bay FC and Betway Premiership rookies Mages FC are the four teams that remain in the hunt for the top honours in the tournament.

Siyabulela Shai’s first-half goal sent coach Dan “Dance” Malesela’s side to the semifinals.

Gallants will host Sundowns in the battle for the spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Magesi’s fairy-tale start to the top tier continues as they are now one match away from reaching their first Cup final.

They defeated TS Galaxy by 1-0, thanks to a goal by Lehlogonolo Mokone at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Magesi will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Richards Bay in another semifinal clash. The last four clashes will be played next weekend.

Carling Knockout semifinal fixtures

Richards Bay vs Magesi FC

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns

