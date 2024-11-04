Soccer

Date and venue for Sundowns-Gallants Carling semifinal revealed

Richards Bay FC to host Magesi in the other last four match in Durban for a place in the November 23 final

04 November 2024 - 15:51
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammate Lucas Ribeiro Costa in their Carling Knockout quarterfinal win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Marumo Gallants will take place on Sunday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) revealed on Monday.

The draw was conducted on Sunday with the PSL finalising the dates and venues on Monday.

Sundowns travel to Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein for their semifinal against Gallants, which is sure to be a sold-out affair as the football-starved supporters of the city turn out in numbers for the cup clash.

The Free State capital has been denied top flight football since Bloemfontein Celtic, one of the best-supported clubs in the PSL, was sold to Royal AM in August 2021.

Gallants, relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of their 2022-23 campaign, bought the franchise of Moroka Swallows in the off-season and relocated from Limpopo to Bloemfontein.

Coach Dan Malesela’s team have battled in the Betway Premiership, where they are in 14th place with a win, a draw and four defeats in six matches. But they have had a good Carling run, culminating in Sunday’s 1-0 quarterfinal upset of defending champions Stellenbosch FC at Dr Molemela Stadium.

Sundowns crushed Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in their quarterfinal in front of a packed FNB Stadium on Sunday and with Orlando Pirates having exited at the hands of promoted Magesi FC in the Carling last 16, the Brazilians are now favourites for the trophy.

Magesi, who continued their gallant run with Sunday’s 1-0 win away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, meet Richards Bay FC in the other semifinal on Saturday at Durban’s King Zwelithini Stadium.

The Natal Rich Boyz beat Cape Town City on penalties in their quarterfinal on Saturday after a 0-0 result in regulation time.

The final will be at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on November 23.

Carling Knockout Cup semifinals

Saturday:

Richards Bay FC v Magesi FC, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm)

Sunday:

Marumo Gallants v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm)

