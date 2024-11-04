Van Nistelrooy sees positive in Man United’s fighting spirit against Chelsea

Manchester United's interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy believes the team can turn around their torrid season based on the “spirit” he saw in their two games since the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Moises Caicedo's second-half strike for Chelsea cancelled a penalty from United captain Bruno Fernandes in a 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday to spoil United's celebrations, but Van Nistelrooy said there were positives to be gleaned from their performance after a difficult few days.

The draw saw United climb one spot in the table to 13th after 10 games.

“We're early in and the performances, with the spirit the players showed, is a foundation to build on... then football qualities will come out,” Van Nistelrooy said. “That's the foundation to build on, and then there's time to improve a lot in the ranking.”