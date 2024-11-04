“The most important thing about this walk was to show Kaizer Chiefs players how could they not do it when I could? I managed to walk from Johannesburg to Tzaneen as I promised. Please make sure you fulfil your promises when you make them.”
WATCH | Chiefs fan walks from Joburg to Tzaneen after devastating loss
Image: Moshikaro Moagi/ Facebook
Kaizer Chiefs fan Moshikaro Moagi, who made a bold promise to walk from Johannesburg to Tzaneen in Limpopo if Mamelodi Sundowns beat his beloved team, says he honoured his promise.
The dedicated fan from Tzaneen was spotted in the stands at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday wearing a Chiefs jersey and holding a placard that read: “If Sundowns beat us tonight, I will walk from Joburg to Tzaneen.”
After Chiefs' 4-0 defeat, Moagi claimed to have honoured his commitment and walked the 400km journey. He said he arrived in Tzaneen on Sunday.
“I've walked. Though I'm tired, I've made it to where I wanted to get in the end. I've promised you this, and now I've made it to Tzaneen,” he said on a video posted on his Facebook page.
Moagi's motivation went beyond mere loyalty. He said he aimed to inspire Chiefs' players by showing them if he could walk more than 400km, surely they could they give their all on the field.
“The most important thing about this walk was to show Kaizer Chiefs players how could they not do it when I could? I managed to walk from Johannesburg to Tzaneen as I promised. Please make sure you fulfil your promises when you make them.”
Documenting his adventure through live videos on Facebook, Moagi shared his experience with fellow fans and supporters. Accompanied by two friends, he received overwhelming encouragement from motorists who stopped to show solidarity.
“Thank you for looking out for me during my live videos. You were my security because these roads are dangerous. I've walked all night and I haven't slept.”
He advised his fellow fans to behave in stadiums and not to be chaotic when the game is not favourable to them.
“If you can't behave yourself, please don't go to the stadiums. Stadiums are for people who have manners, people who understand football involves a lot of things. Sometimes the referee could be on our side or the other side. They are also human and make mistakes, just like us.
“We should not take the law into our own hands. Makhosi, love and peace — that's the team's slogan. I beg you all, please let this not happen again.”
