Amorim focuses on Sporting’s clash with Man City before joining United

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has said his primary focus is Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Manchester City after his agreement to join Manchester United on November 11.

United on Friday named the Portuguese as head coach to replace Erik ten Hag on a contract running until 2027, with the Old Trafford club struggling in 13th spot in the Premier League.

As Amorim prepares for a new chapter in his career, the 39-year-old on Monday reflected on his time at Sporting.

“I've been through this a few times as a player; it's hard to explain,” he said ahead of the City match.

“I'll miss it in the future because I was very happy here. I know I'm going to a more complicated world, but we have to take steps forward.”