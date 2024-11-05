Makgopa strike brings Orlando Pirates club record seventh league win in a row
Coach Jose Riveiro's side were clinical in dispatching a team that fought hard to limit the Buccaneers' chances
Evidence Makgopa's 26th-minute strike earned Orlando Pirates a 1-0 Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, their club record seventh victory in succession preserving the Buccaneers' early lead.
Coach Jose Riveiro's side were clinical in dispatching a team that fought hard to limit the Buccaneers' chances but did not threaten much in the other direction.
The KwaZulu-Natal outfit were left in 12th place by the defeat.
Bucs could have gone to the break with more than their goal's advantage.
They took the lead when a mistake Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who had some nervous moments even without being tested a huge amount on the night, gifted the home side the lead.
Thabiso Monyane's low strike was fumbled by the Kenyan into the path of Makgopa, the Bafana Bafana striker scrambling the ball past a touch by Otieno and into the net.
Monyane's drive that forced a save at full stretch by Otieno and then Thabiso Sesane's header across the face that went inches wide of the left upright from a well-worked short corner by Pirates were too more good chances before the break.
The Buccaneers did not raise too much of a sweat pushing for more goals after coming back from the change rooms, and Brandon Truter's Bay were also not an easy team to break down.
The impressive 19-year-old attacker Mohau Nkota produced another dipping shot in the 54th that was awkwardly parried by Otieno, in a rare chance to either side in the second half.