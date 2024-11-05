Makgopa strike brings Orlando Pirates club record seventh league win in a row

Evidence Makgopa's 26th-minute strike earned Orlando Pirates a 1-0 Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, their club record seventh victory in succession preserving the Buccaneers' early lead.

Coach Jose Riveiro's side were clinical in dispatching a team that fought hard to limit the Buccaneers' chances but did not threaten much in the other direction.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit were left in 12th place by the defeat.

Bucs could have gone to the break with more than their goal's advantage.

They took the lead when a mistake Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who had some nervous moments even without being tested a huge amount on the night, gifted the home side the lead.