Looking ahead to this weekend’s matches, former Sundowns captain Kekana said it is not going to be easy for his former team against a Gallants coached by the experienced Dan Malesela, but he is confident they will make it to the final.
In the other match, Masango is leaning towards top-flight rookies Magesi, who dumped Orlando Pirates out of the tournament and nearly beat Kaizer Chiefs in the league recently.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Masango expect closely contested Carling semis
Former Brazilians captain says it is not going to be easy against Gallants
The Carling Knockout has reached the business end, with Richards Bay FC taking on Magesi FC in Durban and Mamelodi Sundowns travelling to Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein in their semifinals this weekend.
In the 44th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Carling Knockout ambassadors Hlompho Kekana and Mandla Masango to reflect on the tournament so far.
