‘I cannot finish the season with 15 teams’: Khoza on Royal AM transfer ban

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will ensure it finishes the current season with 16 clubs despite the challenges faced by Royal AM, who are battling a Fifa ban on registering new players.

PSL chair Irvin Khoza said the league is aware of the appeal launched by Royal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) last month threw out the club's request to have its Fifa transfer ban overturned.

The KwaZulu-Natal club approached Cas in an attempt to end their contractual dispute with former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković. Fifa ruled more than a year ago that the player should be paid R12m after his two-year contract with Royal was prematurely terminated.

Due to the Fifa ban Royal had been unable to sign even development players for their DStv Diski Challenge under-23/reserve team, which forced the PSL to exclude them from that league last month.