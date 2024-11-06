Soccer

Irvin Khoza reveals prize money for 2024-25 Betway Premiership

New first prize increases from amount Mamelodi Sundowns received for winning the 2023-24 DStv Premiership

06 November 2024 - 11:13
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza during a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Wednesday.
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza during a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Wednesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The 2024-25 Betway Premiership prize money will be R20m, Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza disclosed on Wednesday.

This is an increase of R5m from the first prize Mamelodi Sundowns received for winning the 2023-24 DStv Premiership.

“Today we will announce the prize money of the winner only,” Khoza said at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown.

“The winner of the Betway Premiership [will receive] R20m.”

Khoza said the new trophy will be revealed later.

“The trophy is going to take a very unique journey because it is a trophy that has got a lot of history, a lot of culture elements around it. It is going to take some time to finalise.

“It’s a story on its own and a journey on its own. But we say to the members of the fourth estate, watch this space, because there is something monumental, something historical, something that [will be among] the best products of this country.”

Betway replaced DStv after the pay-channel withdrew from its deal with a year left to run in the off-season.

The new prize money amount will be endorsed at the PSL’ general assembly to be held this month.

A new executive will be elected at the assembly.

READ MORE

After some early spluttering, Mngqithi’s Sundowns goal machine is starting to purr

Big posers in 2024-25: can Nabi turn Chiefs around, can Riveiro have Pirates challenging for the league, can Mngqithi make step into limelight at ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Makgopa strike brings Orlando Pirates record seventh league win in a row

Coach Jose Riveiro's side were clinical in dispatching a team that fought hard to limit the Buccaneers' chances.
Sport
13 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs apologise for more fan offences as another fine, or worse, looms

Amakhosi supporters’ multiple transgressions might see PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu push for a spectator ban.
Sport
1 day ago

Date and venue for Sundowns-Gallants Carling semifinal revealed

Richards Bay FC to host Magesi in the other last four match in Durban for a place in the November 23 final.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates fined for missile-throwing at refs in cup defeat to Magesi

Orlando Pirates have effectively been fined R50,000 for a missile-throwing incident by supporters during their Carling Knockout Cup defeat against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns in right frame for the Champions League, says Mngqithi

Coach is happy some instrumental players are well rested as continental group stage campaign looms.
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Cricket SA to use drop-in pitches at four main World Cup venues Cricket
  2. Changes in coaching staff could see unshackling of both Boks and Scotland Rugby
  3. Makgopa strike brings Orlando Pirates record seventh league win in a row Soccer
  4. WATCH | Chiefs fan walks from Joburg to Tzaneen after devastating loss Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs apologise for more fan offences as another fine, or worse, looms Soccer

Latest Videos

IPID Media briefing on the classification of detective Charl Kinnear ...
Russia launches Soyuz rocket with dozens of satellites, two from Iran | REUTERS