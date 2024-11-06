Letlhaku steals show as Sundowns get revenge against Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns have reduced the gap on log leaders Orlando Pirates to three points after a hard-fought 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday night.
This was sweet revenge for the Brazilians who suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Polokwane last month for their first defeat of the season in a match in which Sundowns failed to hit a shot on target.
Sundowns were not goal shy this time around as a goal in either half by teenage attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku was enough to see them return to league-winning ways and stay in touch with Pirates.
Sundowns occupies second spot with 18 points from seven outings and Polokwane have dropped to fourth after they were overtaken by third place Stellenbosch who drew with TS Galaxy.
Now that Sundowns have successfully negotiated the three vital home points, attention shifts to the semifinal stage of the Carling Knockout when they visit Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
Polokwane have a three-week break as they return to action only on November 27 when they visit Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium where it will be their turn to return to winning ways in the league.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi made a whopping nine changes to the team that knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the Carling Knockout last weekend with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and attacker Peter Shalulile the only players to retain their starting places.
In the starting line-up, Mngqithi put teenagers Malibongwe Khoza alongside Mosa Lebusa in the heart of the defence and Letlhaku, who played with Sphelele Mkhulise, Neo Maema and Arthur Sales in the midfield.
Polokwane assistant Brice Aka, who was in charge in the absence of coach Phuti Mohafe, relied on key players Sapunga, Thabang Matuludi, Tlou Nkwe, Rodney Maphungule, Manuel Kambala, Cole Alexandra and Oswon Appollis.
Sundowns opened the scoring after 26 minutes through Letlhaku who put the ball beyond the outstretched arms of Polokwane goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga with a well-taken shot after he was released by Sales.
Sundowns came back stronger in the second half and they created three good chances from Sales, Letlhaku and Maema but they could not find the target as they looked for the insurance goal.
Polokwane could have equalised after 55 minutes but Hlayisi Chauke’s close range header missed after he connected with a pass from Matuludi on the right wing.
But Letlhaku registered his brace after 68 minutes to put the match to bed as he announced himself to the Sundowns fans in style.
In the other match played on Wednesday night, Stellenbosch were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling TS Galaxy at Athlone Stadium.