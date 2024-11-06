Letlhaku steals show as Sundowns get revenge against Polokwane City

Mamelodi Sundowns have reduced the gap on log leaders Orlando Pirates to three points after a hard-fought 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday night.

This was sweet revenge for the Brazilians who suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Polokwane last month for their first defeat of the season in a match in which Sundowns failed to hit a shot on target.

Sundowns were not goal shy this time around as a goal in either half by teenage attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku was enough to see them return to league-winning ways and stay in touch with Pirates.

Sundowns occupies second spot with 18 points from seven outings and Polokwane have dropped to fourth after they were overtaken by third place Stellenbosch who drew with TS Galaxy.

Now that Sundowns have successfully negotiated the three vital home points, attention shifts to the semifinal stage of the Carling Knockout when they visit Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Sunday.