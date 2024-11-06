Riveiro values Pirates’ seven-win record more than 100 games in charge

“Winning seven games in a row is probably the most important, [more] than the 100th game,” the Bucs' coach said after they increased their advantage to six points over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who take on Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Faced with the question of which is better between registering a century of games in charge and breaking the record for seven straight wins, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro chose the latter.
The hard-fought 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday saw Riveiro register a major personal milestone of having coached the Buccaneers in 100 games.
In the process the softly spoken Spaniard also become the first Pirates coach in the Premier Soccer League era to win seven consecutive league games. In-form Pirates are also the only team with a perfect start to the campaign, and lead the Premiership.
Riveiro is happy to be 100 not out but values winning seven league matches in a row — amid a blistering start to the campaign where Bucs have accumulated 21 points, scoring 13 goals scored and conceding one — more.
“Winning seven games in a row is probably the most important, [more] than the 100th game,” the Bucs' coach said after they increased their advantage to six points over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who take on Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“That the boys managed to break one record says a lot about how difficult it is to win consistently. Now it’s in our hands to keep winning, not because we want to establish a new record but to continue winning and that is our aim.
“For me, records are difficult to achieve but I am happy for the boys and the club in general. Now on to the next [game].”
Riveiro said a major reason for his team's consistency is the good spirit among the players.
“The results and numbers are a consequence of team effort that you mentioned before. Our improvement is [comes from] learning and understanding how can we can play good football and get results consistently at the same time.
“There is no chance you can succeed in a collective if the human level of the group is not high enough. We are consistent now because there is a lot of truth in what they do and the way they behave.
“They co-exist every day and that is the key. There is an interesting ecosystem in the team. Obviously, getting the results helps because everything looks much better but first is the individual human quality and quality of the group.”
Riveiro, who has won five cup competitions since arriving in the country just more than two years ago, said he wants to finish the project.
After some early spluttering, Mngqithi’s Sundowns goal machine is starting to purr
“We started a new project here two years and four months ago and every time you start a project you want to finish it. Obviously, when we started, we did not count how many games we were going to be in charge for, but you come with the intention to do your best.
“It is a privilege and honour for me to be in the position to represent Orlando Pirates as a head coach. The number of games we have been here is related to our performance and that we have an excellent team.
“The past two seasons we managed to compete properly. In these 100 games you will find more good than bad moments. Tomorrow we are thinking about the 101st match and more after that.
“ I am proud of what we have achieved as a team so far and we are looking to the future with optimism.”
