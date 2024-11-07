Soccer

Mngqithi urges Sundowns’ exciting teens Khoza, Letlhaku to stay grounded

Young duo impress in the Brazilians’ win against Polokwane City but coach cautions they still have a lot of work to do

07 November 2024 - 10:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns' teenage attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku was named the man-of-the-match for his two goals in their Betway Premiership win over Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As his teenagers continue to impress with limited opportunities, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has asked them to block out the noise and keep their feet firmly on the ground. 

Mngqithi started with talented central defender Malibongwe Khoza, 20, alongside Mosa Lebusa in Downs' 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday, who gave an assured performance.

In the heart of the midfield, 18-year-old Kutlwano Letlhaku, who returned with the two goals (27th and 69th minutes) to help secure an important win at home, was played with Sphelele Mkhulise, Neo Maema and Arthur Sales. 

Mngqithi had more young players in his bench in Zuko Mdunyelwa and Thapelo Maseko in the company of seniors Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego, Denis Onyango, Rushine de Reuck and Iqraam Rayners. 

It was not the first time Khoza and Letlhaku were given opportunities this season. Mngqithi said the youngsters, while clearly showing huge potential, still have a lot of work to do.

“There is a lot that helps us, we have far too many top players in the team and that makes the youngsters not rest on their laurels because they know they must fight for their place,” Mngqithi said. 

“When Letlhaku scores two goals, he should be asking himself, 'Does his mean I am better than Lucas Ribeiro in that position?' And surely, when he looks at that he must say I still have a lot of work to do and that will ground him.” 

Mngqithi advised Sundowns' young brigade — which also includes Ntando Nkosi, Siyabonga Mabena and Thapelo Maseko — to remain humble. 

“It is important to instil elements of humility within the group because when people think they are special to a point of not respecting the rest of the group, it will be bad for their development. 

“Fortunately, Letlhaku and most of the youngsters we have like Thapelo Maseko, Siyabonga Mabena, Malibongwe Khoza and Ntando Nkosi — you may not have seen — are well behaved. 

“He [Nkosi] is a central midfielder and I am also going to give him a chance soon, because I believe he’s got what it takes to help in this process. All these players must be taught the right values in life and make them understand football is just a game. 

“As human beings we have a responsibility to keep our feet on the ground because we don’t know what the future holds. It is very important to have respect, empathy, compromise and be tolerant and not to always think about yourself.

“I think these boys are grasping those values and it will help them.” 

Sundowns meet Marumo Gallants in Sunday's Carling Knockout semifinal at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein (3pm).

