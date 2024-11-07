Mngqithi urges Sundowns’ exciting teens Khoza, Letlhaku to stay grounded

As his teenagers continue to impress with limited opportunities, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has asked them to block out the noise and keep their feet firmly on the ground.

Mngqithi started with talented central defender Malibongwe Khoza, 20, alongside Mosa Lebusa in Downs' 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Polokwane City at Loftus on Wednesday, who gave an assured performance.

In the heart of the midfield, 18-year-old Kutlwano Letlhaku, who returned with the two goals (27th and 69th minutes) to help secure an important win at home, was played with Sphelele Mkhulise, Neo Maema and Arthur Sales.

Mngqithi had more young players in his bench in Zuko Mdunyelwa and Thapelo Maseko in the company of seniors Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego, Denis Onyango, Rushine de Reuck and Iqraam Rayners.