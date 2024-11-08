Soccer

‘I see him as a friend’, Sead Ramović says about Tim Sukazi as he leaves TS Galaxy

08 November 2024 - 09:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović says there is no bad blood between him and chair Tim Sukazi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović says there is no bad blood between him and Tim Sukazi as he leaves the club after almost three years in charge. 

The outspoken Ramović, who stunned everyone by resigning live on television after their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Stellenbosch on Wednesday, said he remains on good terms with Sukazi and hopes they can go on holiday together in the future. 

Galaxy have stuttered out the blocks this season with a return of four losses and two draws that has left them languishing at the bottom of the standings with only two points from six matches. 

“For me, it was time to leave after three seasons. I was in the league where I learned a lot and hope that some players learned from me. If they did not learn from me I apologise, but they must know I tried my best.  

During his time at Galaxy, Ramović worked with and improved players Given Msimango, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Bathusi Aubaas, Lehlohonolo Mojela, Puso Dithejane and Kamogelo Sebelebele. 

“I am still in South Africa but will soon go back home because I played 18 seasons as a professional soccer player and I was later a coach. I was always away from home so I would like to spend time with my family. I have a few things to do here with Tim and then I will leave to my country.” 

Ramović thanked Sukazi for having given him the opportunity to coach his club. 

“Tim gave me the opportunity and he is one of the best friends I have. He is my family and we have a beautiful relationship. He is a very good chair and he knows a lot about football. 

“He has a good vision and I wish him everything of the best. He is one of the best human beings I have met and I am sure one day we will go on vacation together because friendship is not always business.  

“I don’t see him as an opportunity to get what I want but I see him as my friend. For some guys when the benefit stops, loyalty ends but not with me. We spent three seasons together and we had a beautiful time together as friends.” 

