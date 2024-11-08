Man City in a dark place after Sporting loss, says Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's shock 4-1 defeat away at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday has left them in a dark place, according to captain Bernardo Silva.

A hat-trick by Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres saw Sporting hit back from a goal down to stun Pep Guardiola's 2022-23 European champions who have now lost three games in a row in all competitions for the first time since 2018.

“In the beginning of the second half, we just gave them too many opportunities to be there and to score goals,” the Portuguese said. “Disappointing, because we're a bit in a dark place right now, and everything looks to be going the wrong way even when we play well.

“Definitely, we need to look inside, check what we're not doing well and start being better very quickly. Otherwise it will be difficult to come back from these losses.”