Soccer

Man City lose fourth in a row after defeat by Brighton

09 November 2024 - 21:42 By Reuters
Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mate Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match against Manchester City FC at Amex Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Brighton, England.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to late goals from substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley that gave the champions their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions.

The defeat marks the first time City coach Pep Guardiola has lost four in a row in his managerial career and kept his side second in the league standings on 23 points from 11 matches. Brighton climbed to fourth on 19 points.

City looked poised to end their ugly run after Erling Haaland scored in the 23rd minute when Mateo Kovacic threaded a long pass between Brighton's two centre backs, and the Norwegian striker booted in his own rebound.

Brighton improved after the break and Pedro drew the hosts level in the 78th minute when City could not clear the ball and the Brazilian pounced to lash it past Ederson. O'Riley secured the well-earned victory five minutes later when he latched onto Pedro's through ball and slotted home.

