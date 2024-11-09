Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is backing Arthur Sales to come good as the season gains momentum.
The Brazilian has made six appearances and provided two assists in all competitions so far in the campaign and Mngqithi said he must be given time because adaptation takes longer for other players.
His two assists came on Wednesday when Sundowns registered a 2-0 win over Polokwane City in the league and he may get another chance when the Brazilians take on Marumo Gallants in Carling Knockout semifinal in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t say Sales is underperforming,” Mngqithi said about the 22-year-old.
“The adaptation process takes a little bit longer for other players and I don’t know why players that come from Europe sometimes don’t adapt fast. Our football is very fast but in my opinion, he is coming all right and soon he is going to be an important player for the club.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Arthur Sales must be given time to adapt
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“The expectation was slightly different because of the player that he is. A lot of people expected a robust and tall striker who will be winning all the aerial duels but I said it even before he started playing that he is not that type of player.
“He is a highly technical and intelligent player and that’s why almost every match that he has played in he has always found himself in front of goals and that you must never take lightly.”
Sales made a late cameo appearance in the 4-0 demolition of Kaizer Chiefs in the league and Mngqithi said he made a good contribution in that match.
“When you have a player that is always part of chance creation, you must just work a little bit more on making sure that his conversion rate is good. I believe in the game against Chiefs, he came in and brought some good moments.
Sundowns’ Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro would consider playing for Bafana
“When I look at the goal that he scored in that game, I don’t think he was offside but I accept that. Referees said it was offside but when I looked at it during my analysis, I still believe it was not offside, but for him to get into those positions is good.
“Also in the game against Polokwane City his contribution was very good and Polokwane City is not an easy team as people think. When you see Sales perform the way he did against a team that is strong defensively like Polokwane City by having two assists, for me that is very big.
“I honestly think there is still more we can get from him, sometimes you might not get the goal that everybody is expecting. What I know better about him is that he always ranks very high on assists.”
