Alexander-Arnold injury puts damper on Liverpool’s win over Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury cast a shadow over Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, with the English defender being taken off in the first half with what manager Arne Slot said was a “serious” concern.

Alexander-Arnold left the pitch clutching his right hamstring in the 25th minute of the victory, which helped Liverpool open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

The 26-year-old has been named in the England squad for their Nations League games against Greece and Ireland, but Slot said he would be surprised if Alexander-Arnold was able to play in those matches.

“It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself,” Slot said.