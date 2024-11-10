Soccer

Alexander-Arnold injury puts damper on Liverpool’s win over Villa

The Reds have won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions since the Dutchman replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season

10 November 2024 - 09:53 By Aadi Nair and Martyn Herman
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal in their Premier League win against Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury cast a shadow over Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, with the English defender being taken off in the first half with what manager Arne Slot said was a “serious” concern.

Alexander-Arnold left the pitch clutching his right hamstring in the 25th minute of the victory, which helped Liverpool open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

The 26-year-old has been named in the England squad for their Nations League games against Greece and Ireland, but Slot said he would be surprised if Alexander-Arnold was able to play in those matches.

“It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself,” Slot said.

“He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something. That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see.

“I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can.”

Liverpool, who return to action at Southampton on November 24, have a tough run of fixtures coming up as they take on Real Madrid in a Champions League clash before league meetings with Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Liverpool opened a five-point lead at the top of the log as breakaway goals by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sealed their win.

Man City lose fourth in a row after defeat by Brighton

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to late goals from substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Manchester City's earlier defeat was the perfect prematch tonic for Liverpool and Nunez's 20th-minute strike followed a lightning counterattack to set the tone at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made some vital saves to preserve his side's lead but Salah raced clear in the 84th to wrap up the points and maintain their sensational start to the season under Slot.

They have won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions since the Dutchman replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season.

Slot's side have 28 points from 11 games with reigning champions City on 23. Villa's third league defeat of the season leaves them down in eighth place with 18 points. 

Reuters

