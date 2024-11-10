Chelsea and Arsenal draw in lively London derby, Man U thrash Leicester
Tense and at times bruising battle at Stamford Bridge keeps London sides level in EPL, victorious send-off for Van Nistelrooy
Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tense and at times bruising 1-1 battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, keeping the London sides level in the Premier League, but still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.
Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors in front in the 60th minute, turning in a neatly lifted ball from captain Martin Odegaard, whose influence on his return from injury proved crucial after the Gunners' failure to score in their last two games.
Chelsea equalised 10 minutes later when substitute Enzo Fernandez pushed the ball to the ever-lively Pedro Neto just outside the Arsenal area and the Portuguese stepped to one side and shot low to David Raya's left.
The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal to fourth in the table, both on 19 points.
Also on Sunday, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team's spirited 3-0 victory over Leicester City, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.
United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five. Leicester are 17th on eight points.
Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper's fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy.
Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United's goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui's cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.
Alejandro Garnacho netted United's third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Spaniard sent a curling shot into the top corner.
Reuters