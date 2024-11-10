Soccer

Chelsea and Arsenal draw in lively London derby, Man U thrash Leicester

Tense and at times bruising battle at Stamford Bridge keeps London sides level in EPL, victorious send-off for Van Nistelrooy

10 November 2024 - 20:44 By Clare Lovell
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal runs with the ball while challenged by Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea in their Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday night.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal runs with the ball while challenged by Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea in their Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday night.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tense and at times bruising 1-1 battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, keeping the London sides level in the Premier League, but still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors in front in the 60th minute, turning in a neatly lifted ball from captain Martin Odegaard, whose influence on his return from injury proved crucial after the Gunners' failure to score in their last two games.

Chelsea equalised 10 minutes later when substitute Enzo Fernandez pushed the ball to the ever-lively Pedro Neto just outside the Arsenal area and the Portuguese stepped to one side and shot low to David Raya's left.

The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal to fourth in the table, both on 19 points. 

Also on Sunday, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team's spirited 3-0 victory over Leicester City, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.

United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five. Leicester are 17th on eight points.

Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper's fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy.

Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United's goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui's cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.

Alejandro Garnacho netted United's third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Spaniard sent a curling shot into the top corner. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Guardiola hopes rested Man City come back stronger after Fifa break

Defeat to Brighton marked the first time City have lost four in a row in all competitions since August 2006.
Sport
13 hours ago

Alexander-Arnold injury puts damper on Liverpool’s win over Villa

The Reds have won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions since the Dutchman replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season.
Sport
17 hours ago

Man City lose fourth in a row after defeat by Brighton

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to late goals from substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt ...
Sport
1 day ago

Benjamin Mendy wins most of unpaid wages case against former club Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy on Wednesday won a partial victory in his case against the Premier League club for more than £11m ...
News
4 days ago

Man City in a dark place after Sporting loss, says Bernardo Silva

A hat-trick by Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres saw Sporting hit back from a goal down to stun Pep Guardiola's 2022-23 European champions.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bok shocks for Scotland clash Rugby
  2. Making history: Magesi FC’s unbelievable run in PSL continues as rookies make ... Soccer
  3. Man City lose fourth in a row after defeat by Brighton Soccer
  4. Sundowns edge Gallants to give Mngqithi first cup final as sole head coach Soccer
  5. Australia's Jorgensen snatches crazy late win over England Rugby

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24