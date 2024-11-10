Guardiola hopes rested Man City come back stronger after Fifa break

Manchester City need to clear their heads during the coming Fifa international break and then return fit to play, manager Pep Guardiola said after his team's 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion that stretched their losing run to four games.

Saturday's loss marked the first time City, second in the standings, have lost four in a row in all competitions since August 2006. Guardiola has now lost four successive matches for the first time in his otherwise glittering managerial career.

City have been rocked by injuries with Nathan Ake, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias all sidelined on Saturday, alongside longer-term absentees Rodri and Oscar Bobb.

The coming Fifa break means City will not play again until they meet host Tottenham Hotspur on November 23 and Guardiola will look to use the period to regroup and perhaps get some star performers back in action