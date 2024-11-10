Peter Shalulile was played down the right of the box and attempted a chip across the face that found the hand of marking centreback Sibusiso Sikhosana, as referee Skhumbuzo Gasa pointed to the spot.
Sundowns edge Gallants to give Mngqithi first cup final as sole head coach
Lucas Ribeiro's deftly-taken 53rd-minute penalty and substitute Neo Maema's second four minutes into added time earned the result
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns did not fire on all cylinders against hard-working Marumo Gallants but did enough to edge Sunday’s Carling Knockout semifinal 2-0, earning coach Manqoba Mngqithi his first cup final as sole head coach of the club.
Lucas Ribeiro deftly-taken 53rd-minute penalty and substitute Neo Maema’s second four minutes into added time earned victory for Downs at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Sundowns will meet upstart top-flight rookies Magesi FC in the final, who have made a dramatic run to the last match in the same city, at Free State Stadium on November 23.
Magesi beat Richards Bay FC 1-0 away in their semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday to continue experienced coach Clinton Larsen’s tight outfit’s run in the tournament.
Earlier the Limpopo team shocked Orlando Pirates in the opening round (3-2), then dispatched last season’s losing finalists TS Galaxy away in the quarters (1-0).
Sundowns scored nine goals in the previous two rounds, thrashing Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-0 at home in the last 16 and Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 away in the quarters.
They had no such easy stroll in Bloemfontein.
Gallants played a spoiling game that seemed uncharacteristic from a team coached by the adventurous Dan Malesela but that seemed motivated by the undoubted strength of the opposition.
The Brazilians, too, could not get into their stride on the afternoon and Mngqithi will admit, while his side did enough to reach his morale-boosting first cup final as Downs head coach, it was far from an inspired performance.
Sundowns were flat in the first half and ineffective in attack and even when they did get their foot on the ball Gallants absorbed pressure well.
It was Brazilians keeper Ronwen Williams who had to make two decent saves to keep the score at 0-0 by the break while Gallants counterpart Washington Arubi could enjoy the opening half as a spectator.
Just past 10 minutes Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami struck a drive powerfully that had Williams stretched to make a diving save.
Ten minutes later an accurate corner found Siyabulela Shai at the near post to force another stop with a glanced header.
When Sundowns finally broke the deadlock early in the second half it came not from any great attack but more a somewhat unfortunate penalty conceded by Gallants.
After some early spluttering, Mngqithi’s Sundowns goal machine is starting to purr
Peter Shalulile was played down the right of the box and attempted a chip across the face that found the hand of marking centreback Sibusiso Sikhosana, as referee Skhumbuzo Gasa pointed to the spot.
Ribeiro stepped up and produced a sublime chip down the middle that sent Arubi the wrong way.
The goal awakened a measure of urgency from Downs in attack, though, of course, that would have been the instruction coming back from the break too.
Mngqithi aimed to ram home the advantage, too, introducing fresh legs in the 61st when Maema and Terrence Mashego replaced Bathusi Aubaas and Maphosa Modiba.
Still Gallants looked like they could score as right winger Thapelo Dhludhlu found a bus-width of space to beat offside on the right and run through and force a fine stop from Williams.
Gallants could not pressurise Sundowns who closed the game down. Just before the final whistle the Brazilians knocked the ball about in the area before another substitute, Kutlwano Letlhaku, found Maema free on the right to strike past Arubi for Downs’ second.
