Sundowns Ladies off to losing start in Champions League finals
10 November 2024 - 18:41
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies lost their opening group stage game of the 2024 Caf Women's Champions League finals against FC Masar of Egypt 1-0 in Casablanca on Sunday.
Burundian midfielder Sandrine Niyonkuru scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute of first-half injury time at Larbi Zaouli Stadium.
Banyana Ba Style, winners of the tournament in two of its three editions in 2021 and 2023 and runners-up in the other in 2022, will aim to bounce back in Group B back when they meet CBE of Ethiopia in their second game on Wednesday (4pm SA time).
The Pretoria team end the group stage against Edo Queens of Nigeria on Saturday.
