Sundowns Ladies off to losing start in Champions League finals

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies lost their opening group stage game of the 2024 Caf Women's Champions League finals against FC Masar of Egypt 1-0 in Casablanca on Sunday.

Burundian midfielder Sandrine Niyonkuru scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute of first-half injury time at Larbi Zaouli Stadium.

Banyana Ba Style, winners of the tournament in two of its three editions in 2021 and 2023 and runners-up in the other in 2022, will aim to bounce back in Group B back when they meet CBE of Ethiopia in their second game on Wednesday (4pm SA time).

The Pretoria team end the group stage against Edo Queens of Nigeria on Saturday.