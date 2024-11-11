Soccer

Final emotional moments as United boss did not feel like goodbye: Van Nistelrooy

United recorded three wins and a draw across all competitions in the four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked

11 November 2024 - 11:52 By Lori Ewing
Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrates after Manchester United's Premier League victory against Leicester City at Old Trafford in hislast match as interim head coach on Sunday.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ruud van Nistelrooy lingered on the Old Trafford pitch after Manchester United thrashed Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday in his final game as interim boss, but the Dutchman said it was more about celebrating a great moment than a potential goodbye.

United recorded three wins and a draw across all competitions in the four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked and Van Nistelrooy temporarily took charge.

“No [it wasn't goodbye)]” Van Nistelrooy said. “I felt like closing this period down and basically it was a moment, here and now, and that was the beauty of the moment in my opinion where, yeah, circumstances came together and it was a beautiful moment. And it was gratitude from my side to them and the reception I received was unbelievable.”

The fans sang his name during the game's dying minutes, and then serenaded him with “Ruuudddd!” when he walked over to the Stretford End after the final whistle to applaud their efforts.

With the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday, Van Nistelrooy has yet to learn whether he will be part of the restructured staff. He expected to learn as early as later on Sunday or Monday.

“I can only describe that moment, how I felt it, and as a closure of this block of four games, it felt like a closure for that period, and the future is open, that's the way I felt it,” Van Nistelrooy said. “It was a beautiful moment to share that with the supporters. Yeah, special.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes did not score in his last 17 games under Ten Hag, but bagged four in four matches with Van Nistelrooy in charge, including United's first goal on Sunday.

The manager said much of his role was to stabilise the team and instil some confidence in the brief time that he had after such a rocky start to the season.

New Man United boss Amorim says he’s ready for the challenge

‘I’m at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow.’
Sport
6 hours ago

“When I started as an interim at the beginning of this four-game period to stabilise and to continue playing what the players are used to, 80 to 85%, and put in little tweaks or change of positions or resting players or starting players, and that's where you start to get your own bit in of identity, transfer it to the training pitch, get the confidence back,” said the former United striker.

He will hand them over to Amorim in good shape.

“You can see quality of the players still not in a consistent way, because there's still a lot to improve, but I think there's a foundation in the past four games where there was strong unity, good spirit, players who were looking for results,” Van Nistelrooy said. “And we got four and that was for me really important.”

The Dutchman said he was initially told he would only be in charge for a game or two, but it was eventually extended to four games to allow Amorim to manage his final matches at Portuguese side Sporting before the international break.

Van Nistelrooy said he was thankful for the club's transparency, saying: “It's important to have that clarity and I appreciated that.” 

Reuters

