Final emotional moments as United boss did not feel like goodbye: Van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy lingered on the Old Trafford pitch after Manchester United thrashed Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday in his final game as interim boss, but the Dutchman said it was more about celebrating a great moment than a potential goodbye.

United recorded three wins and a draw across all competitions in the four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked and Van Nistelrooy temporarily took charge.

“No [it wasn't goodbye)]” Van Nistelrooy said. “I felt like closing this period down and basically it was a moment, here and now, and that was the beauty of the moment in my opinion where, yeah, circumstances came together and it was a beautiful moment. And it was gratitude from my side to them and the reception I received was unbelievable.”

The fans sang his name during the game's dying minutes, and then serenaded him with “Ruuudddd!” when he walked over to the Stretford End after the final whistle to applaud their efforts.