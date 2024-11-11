Soccer

New Man United boss Amorim says he’s ready for the challenge

‘I’m at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow’

11 November 2024 - 09:12 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim acknowledges the fans in his last home match at the end of their Uefa Champions League, League Phase MD4 win against Manchester City at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on November 5.
Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said he is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task he faces when he moves to England from Portugal but he is looking forward to the challenge.

The Premier League club announced Amorim's appointment earlier this month, with the 39-year-old Portuguese set to arrive from Sporting on Monday on a contract until June 2027.

Amorim, who replaces sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag at United, marked his final game as coach of Sporting with a 4-2 comeback victory at Braga on Sunday.

“I feel ready for the new challenge,” he said after the match.

“I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow.”

Considered one of Europe's brightest young managers, Amorim's first match is slated for November 24 at promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

United are 13th in the league on 15 points from 11 matches, four points adrift of Chelsea in third. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has guided the side to three wins and a draw in all competitions since Ten Hag was fired on October 28.

The former striker's brief tenure ended with a convincing 3-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

“I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure It's been a fantastic adventure,” said Amorim, who has won the Primeira Liga twice with Sporting.

“I apologise for this midseason decision, but I felt it was my time and my way.”

Reuters

