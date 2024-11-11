Rice and Saka give Arteta more injury worries after Arsenal’s derby draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has two new worries to add to what he describes as a nightmare run of injuries after Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both failed to finish the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rice went off after 71 minutes and Saka was replaced 10 minutes later with both sustaining knocks.

“It doesn't look good because for two players of that importance to say they want to come off is unusual,” Arteta said after the derby at Stamford Bridge.

“I don't expect them to be fit [for the international break] because if not they don't come off.”

Arsenal, who began without the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, took the lead with a Gabriel Martinelli goal but were pegged back when Pedro Neto was allowed far too much time and space to drill in Chelsea's equaliser.