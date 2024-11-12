Soccer

Two PSL executive committee seats up for grabs but Khoza to remain chair as league holds elections

12 November 2024 - 13:44
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza will be elected unopposed during the league's quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday.
Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza will be elected unopposed during the league's quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Only two positions are up for grabs at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday where Irvin Khoza is going to retain his position as the league’s chair. 

The positions of Black Leopards president David Thidiela and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie in the PSL executive committee are contested by Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City and Sandile Zungu of AmaZulu. 

Insiders have indicated the name of Siviwe Mpengesi of Chippa United has been bandied around as a possible contender for one of the two positions but he appears to be an outsider. 

Everybody benefits except club owners: Khoza wants teams to monetise matches

PSL boss vows to use next term as chair to tackle pressing issues in domestic football
Sport
5 days ago

Khoza, who has been PSL chair since its launch in 1996, will be re-elected unopposed for four more years, and he said last week one of the key issues to tackle during this term is to ensure clubs fully monetise their matches

Members likely to receive enough support and continue serving on the executive committee are Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), John Comitis (Cape Town City), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United) and Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns). 

Among the issues to be discussed in the meeting are whether Madlala will continue as acting or full-time CEO of the league, the implementation of a video assistant referee (VAR) and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa). 

Madlala has been acting CEO for nine years since Brand de Villiers stepped down on November 12 2015.

READ MORE

I can’t finish season with 15 teams: Khoza on Royal AM transfer ban

‘We’re waiting for the report-back on the appeal that has been made - maybe we can give better information after that.’
Sport
5 days ago

Irvin Khoza reveals prize money for 2024-25 Betway Premiership

New first prize increases from amount Mamelodi Sundowns received for winning the 2023-24 DStv Premiership.
Sport
6 days ago

Broos wants to help Jayden Adams be a Bafana star, says he must heed ‘wake-up call’

Stellenbosch FC’s emerging prospect is at a crossroads, and could do worse than listen to the advice of a football legend
Sport
17 hours ago

Broos had ‘face to face’ with Tau before excluding him from Bafana squad

Coach says he is always faced with difficult choices when selecting the squad and he also feels the need to shield the Al Ahly attacker.
Sport
4 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | A look at the Bafana squad, Chiefs-Sundowns cup clash

Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Sudan has received mixed reactions, and the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi worried about pitch, timing in Carling final

Brazilians will miss 10 players in the buildup due to the Fifa break, while opponents Magesi will train with a full squad.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  2. If Bafana ‘lose both games, five minutes later I will be on the flight to ... Soccer
  3. Ex-Bok captain Francois Pienaar inspired by Gary Player’s charity work Sport
  4. Stubbs, Coetzee carry Proteas to victory in second T20 against India Cricket
  5. Final emotional moments as United boss did not feel like goodbye: Van Nistelrooy Soccer

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India's Kolkata | REUTERS