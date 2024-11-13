Soccer

Back on form Pirates striker Makgopa wants to help Bafana qualify for Afcon

Bafana take on Ugandan at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday where three points will secure qualification

13 November 2024 - 10:49
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Evidence Makgopa during a Bafana Bafana press conference at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa says he wants to repay the faith Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shown in him as the national team looks to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) this week. 

Bafana take on Ugandan at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday where three points will secure qualification. Two draws or one win from their two matches this month as they then host South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday will be enough for this year's bronze medallists to wrap up reaching the next edition in Morocco at the end of next year. 

When Broos announced the squad last week, the most notable development was the return of Makgopa, who battled injuries and lacked game time at Pirates late last season and early this campaign.

The striker was a crucial figure as South Africa enjoyed their best Nations Cup in 24 years placing third in Ivory Coast in January and February.

Broos has often shown faith in the 24-year-old, handing him his Bafana debut in 2021 and sticking with the lanky centre-forward even when he was battling for form at Pirates. 

“You don’t want to disappoint such a person who has faith in you,” said Makgopa, who is expected to lead the line against Uganda, who are yet to lose a match in the qualifiers.

“The only thing you have to do for him is to push whenever he gives you a chance. I just have to work for him and the team and do whatever I have to do.” 

A few months ago, Makgopa was out with an injury and Tshegofatso Mabasa led Pirates' attack but he has started the season like a house on fire having scored three league goals and six goals in 13 games in all competitions. 

Makgopa has played a crucial role in Pirates’ blistering start to the season where they have won all their opening seven Betway Premiership games to open a three-point lead over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and lifted the MTN8 trophy.

“I knew it was going to be tough because an injury can affect you mentally but you have to be strong and keep working on getting back to fitness. I am glad because when I came back I started on the bench and it is tough at my team to make the bench. 

“I am fortunate that I have managed to come back. I knew if I played, maybe I would make my way back into the Bafana squad.

“It is good to be back with the national team and with my teammates we will do our best to help the team qualify for Afcon.” 

Uganda lead group K on 10 points, South Africa have eight, third-placed Congo have four and South Sudan zero.

