Soccer

‘Members have spoken,’ says Irvin Khoza as he is re-elected PSL chair

Surprise in elections for exco positions as Cape Town City boss John Comitis loses his seat

13 November 2024 - 15:26 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Sandton Convention Centre
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza presents a gift to Kaizer Motaung, founder and director of Kaizer Chiefs and PSL exco member, for his services to football during the 2024 National Soccer League quadrennial general meeting at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Irvin Khoza was re-elected as chair of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a sixth term during the organisation’s quadrennial general meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Khoza, who has been PSL chair since its launch in 1996, stood unopposed for his position, which he will fill for four more years, and immediately said one of the major issues to tackle in this next term is to ensure clubs fully monetise their matches.

The elections at Sandton Convention Centre produced some surprises in some of the exiting and new members chosen to the executive committee (exco).

Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy, Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay FC and Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City were elected onto the exco.

They replace Rob Benadie of Stellenbosch FC, David Thidiela of Black Leopards and John Comitis of Cape Town City. The exit of long-time exco member Comitis will raise eyebrows.

Members who have kept their positions are Kaizer Motaung of Kaizer Chiefs, Mato Madlala of Golden Arrows, Stanley Matthews of SuperSport United and Rejoice Simelane of Mamelodi Sundowns. 

The PSL replaced the National Soccer League in 1996.

