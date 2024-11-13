PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung

Premier Soccer League (PSL) Irvin Khoza has given Kaizer Motaung a R2m gift for his contribution to the development of football in the country.

In a moving tribute at the start of the organisation’s quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza honoured Motaung for his leadership as someone who played a pivotal role in the formation of the PSL.

Motaung, Khoza and other football figures were instrumental in the formation of the league that succeeded the National Soccer League in 1996. Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair Motaung continues to make a major contribution as a member of the executive committee (exco).