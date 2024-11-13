Soccer

PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung

The league’s quadrennial general meeting under way in Sandton, where a new exco will be elected

13 November 2024 - 12:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs owner and Premier Soccer League exco member Kaizer Motaung and PSL chair Irvin Khoza during a press conference in 2018.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) Irvin Khoza has given Kaizer Motaung a R2m gift for his contribution to the development of football in the country. 

In a moving tribute at the start of the organisation’s quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza honoured Motaung for his leadership as someone who played a pivotal role in the formation of the PSL. 

Motaung, Khoza and other football figures were instrumental in the formation of the league that succeeded the National Soccer League in 1996. Kaizer Chiefs founder and chair Motaung continues to make a major contribution as a member of the executive committee (exco). 

Motaung celebrated his 80th birthday last month. 

The PSL general meeting is under way at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Khoza will be re-elected unopposed as chair for a sixth term and a new executive committee (exco) will also be voted for. It is believed just two seats are up for grabs on the exco.

The meeting will also discuss issues like whether Mato Madlala will continue as acting or full-time CEO of the league.

Also to be discussed is the implementation of a video assistant referee (VAR) and coaching standards, as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa). 

